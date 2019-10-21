Car slams into clubhouse building in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - An Audi plowed into a community clubhouse building in Sanford on Monday evening, damaging a wall and window, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on the corner of Terracina Drive and Siracusa Lane, in the Terracina at Lake Forest community.

The man driving the Audi SUV was taken into custody on a DUI charge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

No one was injured, officials said.

No other details were immediately available.

