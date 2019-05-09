Carpet cleaner accused of stealing fine jewelry from client

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A carpet cleaner is accused of stealing a valuable ring and earrings from a client and pawning the items, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the victim called them on April 29 to report that a garnet ring valued at $8,000 and a pair of diamond hoop earrings worth $4,500 had been stolen from her home. The victim noticed the items were missing on Feb. 24, four days after she had her carpets cleaned, but waited to report them stolen until she could verify that they had not been misplaced.

She said the carpet cleaner was the only person who had been in her home in that time frame, according to the arrest report.

Deputies said the owner of the carpet cleaning company was distraught to hear what had happened and identified the employee who had been in the victim's home as 21-year-old Christian Lane.

A search of a pawn database found that Lane sold the earrings and the ring to a pawnshop in Palm Coast in February, according to the affidavit. By the time deputies went to the shop in May, the ring had been pieced out and melted down and the earrings had been sold. The pawnshop gave Lane $250 for the ring, records show.

Deputies said they learned that an engagement ring that was pawned the same time as the other items had been stolen from a couple. The report does not indicate whether Lane cleaned the carpets at that couple's home.

Lane was interviewed Monday at his apartment and admitted to pawning the items because he "needed money to pay for items in addition to rent," the report said.

He was arrested on charges of dealing in stolen property, two counts of grand theft and false verification of ownership. He's being held at the Flagler County Jail.

