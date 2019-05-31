Casey Anthony plans to make movie based on her life, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. - Casey Anthony is planning to make a movie based on her life, according to a DailyMail.com report.

The movie would be called "As I Was Told."

Anthony was acquitted of first-degree murder in 2011 for the death of her daughter.

She told DailyMail.com the movie should be finished in 2020.

The report shows she told the outlet she had no part in her daughter’s death.

She said the movie will show she was told to cover up her knowledge that her daughter was dead for a month, according to the report.

DailyMail.com reports the names of many people in the movie will be changed because of legal reasons.

The movie will be filmed in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, according to the report.

Actors in the movie are from an amateur theater group, DailyMail.com reports.

Anthony told DailyMail.com the filmmakers of her movie have never made a film before.



