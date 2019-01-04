Casselberry police release video of blow torch burglar

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Police in Casselberry are asking the public to help them identify a burglar who broke into a business and tried to force a safe open with a blow torch.

On Dec. 26, surveillance cameras right above the suspect's head rolled on the crook's every move in an Arby's restaurant.

The footage captured inside the fast-food restaurant shows the suspect destroying an alarm with a crow bar and then walking over to a safe in attempt to pry it open.

Casselberry police Cmdr. William Nas called it a bizarre case.

"It's a little out of the ordinary," Nas said. "A lot of times, we get someone who will run out with a cash register or a smash-and-grab and take off, but to spend time in there to try to break into the safe is intense."

Nas said the suspect appeared to be the same man caught on camera breaking into a Chipotle in Altamonte Springs in July. During that burglary, the suspect used a blow torch to gain access to the office and safe.

"That video has a really good picture of that individual's face and it matches up to the two different locations," Nas said.

The most recent burglary in Casselberry is the suspect's second failed attempt to steal money. The only thing he succeeded in doing was giving a clear image of his face to police.

Police urge anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance video to contact Casselberry Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

