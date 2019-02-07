Cat frozen in snow brought back to life by vets

KALISPELL, Mont. - They say cats have nine lives. That’s certainly true for this cat in Montana.

Fluffy the cat was found frozen and unresponsive in a snowbank by its owner near their Montana home.

Vets at the Animal Clinic of Kalispell brought the cat back to life using warm water, warming blankets and heating pads.

Fluffy’s body temperature initially did not register on a thermometer because it was so low.

Thanks to the vets' efforts, Fluffy is now home and resting comfortably.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.