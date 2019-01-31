Orlando divorce lawyer among new contestants for upcoming 'Survivor' season

ORLANDO, Fla. - CBS announced the 18 "castaways" who will compete on the next season of "Survivor," and an Orlando resident will compete for a chance to win $1 million.

The new season, themed "Edge of Extinction," is set to premiere Feb. 20, with Orlando divorce lawyer Aurora McCreary, 32, participating alongside 13 other new contestants and four returning players. They will split into two teams: the Kama Tribe and the Manu Tribe.

The returning contestants are Joe Anglim, from “Worlds Apart” and “Second Chance;" Aubry Bracco, from “Kaoh Rong” and “Game Changers;” Kelley Wentworth, from “Second Chance” and “San Juan del Sur;” and David Wright, from “Millennials vs. Gen-X.”

This season will present another layer to the game by adding a new island, referred to as "Edge of Extinction," which will test the will of the castaways to be the "sole survivor" after being voted out of the game. Those who can survive the island will be granted one more shot to get back in the game.

“'Survivor' continues to reinvent itself with new energy, and this season we’ve added a new, secret, game-changing twist,” executive producer Jeff Probst said. “After being voted out, players will be faced with a decision to either go home or go to the ‘Edge of Extinction,’ where they will be pushed further than ever before for a chance to get back in the game.”

The show films in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji and is hosted by Emmy Award-winner Probst.

Here are the castaways competing on the Manu Tribe:

Dan “The Wardog” DaSilva, 38, of Los Angeles.

Reem Daly, 46, of Ashburn, Virginia.

Rick Devens, 33, of Macon, Georgia.

Wendy Diaz, 25, of Bell, California.

Lauren O’Connell, 21, of Waco, Texas.

Keith Sowell, 19, of Durham, North Carolina.

Chris Underwood, 25, of Greenville, South Carolina.

Kelley Wentworth, 31, of Seattle.

David Wright, 44, of Sherman Oaks, California.

Here are the contestants competing on the Kama Tribe:

Joe Anglim, 29, of Ogden, Utah.

Aubry Bracco, 32, of Los Angeles.

Victoria Baamonde, 23, of Bronx, New York.

Ron Clark, 46, of Atlanta.

Julia Carter, 24, of Bethesda, Maryland.

Eric Hafemann, 34, of Livermore, California.

Aurora McCreary, 32, of Orlando, Florida.

Julie Rosenberg, 46, of New York.

Gavin Whitson, 23, of Erwin, Tennessee.

The 38th season of "Survivor" will air on CBS at 8 p.m. starting Wednesday, Feb. 20.

