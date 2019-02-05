Ceiling collapses inside Kissimmee apartment during Super Bowl

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A woman managed to escape her apartment on Sunday after she said her ceiling caved in on top of her just as the Super Bowl was beginning.

Natalie Rimmer said she called the management office at the Park at Sorrento Apartments on Sunday morning when she started hearing cracking noises.

"I’m just shocked, because I’ve never seen anything like that before in my life," she said.

She said that, at approximately 6 p.m., she walked into her living room, where the ceiling collapsed, covering her couch and hitting her on the shoulder.

"I really didn’t know what to do," she said. "I kind of panicked, and I kind of stood there for a while, and then something said, 'Just call the police and call the ambulance or the fire department,' because I didn’t know what to do from there."

A spokeswoman for the Kissimmee Fire Department said crews found water stains on the back of the drywall that fell.

Rimmer said she had complained to her property management office in November about a leak.

On Monday, city of Kissimmee inspectors put a notice on her front door declaring the structure unsafe and prohibiting anyone from living there.

Rimmer said her complex refunded her rent and security deposit, and the management is letting her stay in another unit on the premises.

She said she wants to move, but that's challenging.

"I live paycheck to paycheck, so right now, even if I wanted to move or go to a hotel or another apartment, right now, I can't," she said.

News 6 contacted the Michaelson Group, the management company for the complex, to see if it was inspecting other units for damage.

The company has not responded.

