Celebrate National Hug Day with $5.50 bear from Build-A-Bear this weekend

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

(Credit: Build-A-Bear)

What would be better on National Hug Day, Monday, Jan. 21, than a bear hug? From a teddy bear that is. 

Build-A-Bear has the deal for you to make that happen on Sunday and Monday.

Several varieties of Lil’ Cubs will be just $5.50 each in stores. The usual prices is $12.

If you can’t make it to a store, there will be a selection of teddy bears online for $10 each. 

The promotion runs Sunday, Jan. 20, and Monday, Jan. 21. 

Customers can purchase up to six total Lil’ Cubs. 

For more information, click here. https://www.buildabear.com/national-hug-day.html

 

 

