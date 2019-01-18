Celebrate National Hug Day with $5.50 bear from Build-A-Bear this weekend

What would be better on National Hug Day, Monday, Jan. 21, than a bear hug? From a teddy bear that is.

Build-A-Bear has the deal for you to make that happen on Sunday and Monday.

Several varieties of Lil’ Cubs will be just $5.50 each in stores. The usual prices is $12.

If you can’t make it to a store, there will be a selection of teddy bears online for $10 each.

The promotion runs Sunday, Jan. 20, and Monday, Jan. 21.

Customers can purchase up to six total Lil’ Cubs.

For more information, click here. https://www.buildabear.com/national-hug-day.html

