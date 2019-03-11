Celebrate National Pancake Day with free pancakes Tuesday at IHOP

March 12 is National Pancake Day and of course, IHOP is celebrating.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 10 p.m. at select locations, IHOP will be serving up it’s delicious short stack for free.

If you’re in the mood for buttermilk pancakes, stop by your local restaurant.

The offer is for dine in only and only one per guest.

For a list of locations, click here.

IHOP Free Pancake Day is March 12th!!! Put it in your pancakin’ calendar. pic.twitter.com/zf77JLon8k — IHOP (@IHOP) March 7, 2019

