News

Celebrate National Pancake Day with free pancakes Tuesday at IHOP

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer
Getty Images

March 12 is National Pancake Day and of course, IHOP is celebrating.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 10 p.m. at select locations, IHOP will be serving up it’s delicious short stack for free. 

More News Headlines

If you’re in the mood for buttermilk pancakes, stop by your local restaurant. 

The offer is for dine in only and only one per guest. 

For a list of locations, click here.

 

 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.