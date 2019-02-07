Celebrate Valentine's Day by naming cockroach after ex, watch zoo feed it to meerkat

EL PASO, Texas - Give a gift to yourself this Valentine’s Day.

The El Paso Zoo wants to help by allowing you to name a cockroach after your ex that will then be fed to a meerkat live on camera, according to CBS News.

All you have to do is message your ex’s name to the zoo on Facebook and then patiently wait for Feb. 14 at 2:15 p.m. local time. The zoo will hold its “Quit Bugging Me” meerkat feeding event live on Facebook and its website.

"This is a fun way to get the community involved in our daily enrichment activities," El Paso Zoo event coordinator Sarah Borrego told CBS News. "The meerkats love to get cockroaches as a snack, and what better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than by feeding them a cockroach named after your ex?"

This non-traditional promotion is also being done by The Hemsely Conservaton Center in Kent, England, and the Bronx Zoo.

