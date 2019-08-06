News

Twitter reacts to death of cherished author Toni Morrison

Famed author died at the age of 88

By Jack Roskopp - Graham Media Group

(Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

Nobel laureate and author Toni Morrison died Monday night at the age of 88, according to her publisher Knopf. 

Morrison wrote such admired books like "Beloved," "Song of Solomon," "Sula" and many others, and was the first African American woman to win a Nobel Prize. 

Morrison’s books explored what it meant to be a black person living in America. Themes focusing on slavery, misogyny, race, colorism and identity were all explored in her gorgeous novels. Morrison developed a loyal fan base of readers, including Oprah Winfrey, who had Morrison on her show as a guest. 

Many writers, actors and politicians have shared kind words over social media about Morrison, talking about how her writing has inspired countless people.

Here are a few tweets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

