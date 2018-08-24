Celebrities you didn't know were buried in Central Florida

Next time you take a walk through some of Central Florida's beautiful and expansive cemeteries, you might end up running into a celebrity. Here are some of the most popular names you can visit and pay your respects:

Bob Ross

TV Personality

Oct. 29, 1942 - July 4, 1995

The popular painter, television host and art instructor grew up in the Orlando area before rising to fame with his popular show on PBS. "The Joy of Painting" aired from 1983 - 1994, with an avid cult following for the painter. Ross passed away at the age of 52 in 1995, and is interred at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Rd, Gotha, FL 34734.

Francis Wayles Eppes VII

Descendant of Thomas Jefferson

September 20, 1801 – May 10, 1881

A Florida State Historical Marker sits at the Eppes-Shine Plot at Greenwood Cemetery (1603 Greenwood St, Orlando, FL 32801). Francis Wayles Eppes VII was the grandson of Thomas Jefferson and moved to Rolando in 1989 to live out his final years as a citrus farmer, according to Orlando city officials. He helped found the First Episcopal Church, now the Cathedral of St Luke’s, and donated land and money in Tallahassee for what would eventually become Florida State University.

Payne Stewart

PGA Golfer

January 30, 1957 – October 25, 1999

Four months after winning the U.S. Open, Stewart was killed in a plane crash flying from his home in Orlando to Texas for a year-ending tournament. Stewart also won the PGA Championship in 1989 and the U.S. Open in 1991, totaling 11 PGA tournaments wins. Stewart is buried at Doctor Phillips Cemetery, located at 5398 S Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL 32819.

Joe Tinker

Hall of Fame Baseball Player

July 27,1880 - July 27, 1948

Ever wondered where Tinker Field in Orlando got its name? Joe Tinker played shortstop from 1902-1916, winning the World Series with the Chicago Cubs in 1907 and 1908. Tinker was inducted in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1946, the same year as teammates Johnny Evers and Frank Chance. Tinker is buried at Greenwood Cemetery (1603 Greenwood St, Orlando, FL 32801).

Nap Lajoie

Hall of Fame Baseball Player

September 5, 1874 - February 7, 1959

Cy Young called Lajoie one of the most rugged hitters he ever faced. His plaque in the Baseball Hall of Fame reads "Great hitter and most graceful and effective second baseman of his era. Managed Cleveland 4 years. League batting champion 1901 - 03 - 04. "The Frenchman," as he's also known, is buried at Daytona Memorial Park at 1425 Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32114.

John Fox

Minute Maid Corp. Founder

December 26, 1912 - January 9, 2003

After World War II, Fox set up a small company called Florida Foods Inc., according to his obituary. In 1947, the company changed its name to Minute Maid Corporation and Fox hired singer Bing Crosby as the company's first spokesman. Sales went from $374,000 in the first year to $106.5 million by 1955. The company's headquarters was in Orlando until the company was sold to Coca-Cola, when it moved to Houston. Fox is buried at Glen Haven Memorial Park and Mausoleum (2300 Temple Dr, Winter Park, FL 32789).

Bill France Sr. & Bill France Jr.

Founder, CEO of NASCAR

France Sr. September 26, 1909 - June 7, 1992

France Jr. April 4, 1933 - June 4, 2007

Known as the first family of NASCAR, Bil France Sr. founded the popular racing league in 1948. His son, Bill Jr. oversaw the sanctioning body of US stock-car racing from 1972-2000, and the France family still own and operate NASCAR to this day. Bill France Sr. is buried at Hillside Cemetery (143 Seton Trail, Ormond Beach, FL 32176) while Bill France Jr. is buried at Daytona Memorial Park at 1425 Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32114.

