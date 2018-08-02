Central Florida Expressway Authority to Accept E-ZPass

ORLANDO, Fla. - There will soon be a new way for millions of drivers to pay tolls on local highways.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority will soon be the first agency in the state to accept E-ZPass.

Officials say about 35 million people in 16 states use the system. That includes drivers from North Carolina to Maine, as well as Illinois.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority says about half of Florida's domestic visitors come from E-ZPass states, and about half of those travel to the state by car.

The change goes into effect on Sept. 1.

