Central Florida Uber driver shoots, kills man chasing him, officials say

CYPRESS GARDENS, Fla. - An Uber driver shot and killed a man who was chasing and threatening him in Polk County, sheriff's officials said.

The fatal shooting occurred early Tuesday on Dundee Road, just east of Carl Floyd Road and County Road 550 near Cypress Gardens.

The person who was shot has been identified by authorities as a Winter Haven man.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will provide details about the shooting later Wednesday morning. Dash camera video from the Uber car and the 911 call made by the Uber driver will also be released.

