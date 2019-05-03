Chevy vs. Ford argument leads to shooting at family dinner

Three people in Virgina were hurt in a family argument-turned-shooting, and it all stemmed from a debate over which was the superior auto manufacturer: Chevy or Ford.

At least they can agree on their support for the American car industry, right?

All jokes aside, none of the three victims suffered life-threatening injuries. And Mark Edwin Turner, 56, has been charged with felony malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to WSET-TV, in Lynchuburg, which cited the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

A 911 call reporting the shooting came in around 11:30 p.m. April 22.

Prior to the gunfire, Turner, his girlfriend, her son and her son's girlfriend were having dinner before the Easter holiday, Bedford County Commonwealth's Attorney Wes Nance said.

"The allegation is that there was alcohol involved and a dispute began against Logan Bailey, the son of the girlfriend, and Mr. Turner about what type of vehicle is best -- Chevy vs. Ford," Nance said.

The argument, and the subsequent shooting, took place in the front yard, officials said.

Nance said Turner pulled out a knife and his girlfriend tried to intervene.

Nance said the woman was struck with the knife, which caused about a 6-inch wound, according to the news station.

Turner, at some point, went into the home and came back outside with a gun, officials said.

One person was shot five times in the legs, another victim was shot in the arm and a third was hit by two bullets that Nance said ricocheted.

Deputies arrived at the home, located the victims then hit Turner with a bean bag round before his eventual arrest, which took place after a standoff.

There's no word on which Turner preferred: Ford or Chevy? Either way, safe to say, perhaps we could have just "agreed to disagree."

