News

Chuluota man accused of killing family seeks brain scan before trial

State says Grant Amato killed his parents, brother

By Ezzy Castro - Reporter

SANFORD, Fla. - A man accused of killing his parents and brother inside their Chuluota home will be back in court Wednesday.

Attorneys for Grant Amato are expected to ask a Seminole County judge to allow doctors to perform an MRI on his brain before he goes on trial.

More News Headlines

Defense attorneys filed several new motions Tuesday, including allowing "non-hearsay" evidence, like his brother's cellphone records, to be used at trial.

Another motion seeks to limit the state's evidence, including the money he used to watch "cam-girl" content online.

Last week, a judge denied a motion after attorneys argued media coverage and social media could prevent jurors from being fair and impartial.

Amato's trial is expected to start in July. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.
 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.