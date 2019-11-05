Cinemark at Universal Orlando Resort offers luxury entertainment as part of renovation

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you want to relax, catch a movie and eat a delicious meal all at the same time, you can now do so at Universal Cinemark at City Walk.

Guests can now see the latest movie releases on the big screen in "Luxury Loungers" in all 20 auditoriums.

News 6's Ezzy Castro went to check out the new theater and was able to watch "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

With a push of a button, guests can recline their seats and still have space for movement, much like how one would feel on a couch at home, according to Castro.

The seats also include extendable footrests, cup holders and plush seating.

Universal Cinemark also added the new Cinemark XD auditorium, which features a wall-to-wall screen and surround sound.

Beyond the lavish seating and updated screens are the new attractive food options.

Don't think you can just pick between popcorn and candy, guests can have a way better selection now.

With the "Meal and Movie Deal" moviegoers can enjoy a movie and a meal from a variety of dining options from City Walk's most popular restaurants like Vivo Italian Kitchen, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, and NBC Sports Grill & Brew.

Sounds like the perfect date, right?

Universal Studios

The Meal and Movie deal starting price is $29.95 a person.

If you're a Universal Passholder, you will receive a discount on up to two tickets if you show your annual pass at the Cinemark Box Officer after 6 p.m. Passholders will receive a $3 discount on up to two tickets when they show their annual pass at the Cinemark Box Office after 6 p.m.

For more information on Cinemark's renovations, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.