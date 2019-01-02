Cirque Italia starts tour in Central Florida

MELBOURNE, Fla. - There's a circus in town that's giving a whole new meaning and twist to what we usually see at these fun family shows.

Cirque Italia presents a new, modern-age show and it has set up tent in Melbourne with 35,000 gallons of water to make for a one-of-a-kind circus.

From contortionists to mermaids to an act on the "Wheel of Death," this is one show you won't want to miss.

"The concept of water in this show is what's really unique and the European-style that we bring to it, so it's really different," aerial net performer Corissa Fusco said.

It's a spectacle filled with lights, graphics and amazement, especially because the performers will do their stunts under a curtain of water.

"It's something that none (other) circus offers and no other place that you go you can see something like this," performer Guillermo Fernandez said.

Cirque Italia promises to give the audience a jaw-dropping experience.

"We have jugglers, low wire, we have a skating act. We have the mermaid and the little girls just love it and we get a lot of parents that tell us: my 3-year-old, my 2-year-old, they just sat through the whole show," Fusco said.

Roxana Midi performs on an aerial hoop suspended several feet in the air. She said the act, which involves twists and turns alongside another acrobat, tends to leave guests smiling.

"You have to have a lot of flexibility and with a lot of training and if you say you're gonna do it, you're gonna do it. Every time it's good to be a little bit nervous because you're transmitting, you're sending more emotion to the people, so nervous for me is good," Midi said.

Fernandez has been performing on the "Wheel of Death" since he was 14. He said the act keeps him on edge.

"Sometimes there are special people in the outings, you know, like either family members or important people for circus world, so you always get a little nervous. This is one of the most dangerous acts in the circus world. There's a couple dangerous ones like trapeze and all that but all of them have nets underneath or mats or safety cable. This act is the only act that you can't have any kind of safety, anything at all," Fernandez said.

He said there's a reason for that.

"Because the way it is. We hang it in the middle part and then you rotate in the entire act. There is no physical way to put in safety," Fernandez said.

The Cirque Italia show is hitting the road all over the United States with performers from England, Italy, Mexico, South America and the U.S.

It promises a display of super human talent and performers hope the audience will not be disappointed.

"Usually it's way better than what we expect so I'm hoping this year it won't be an exception," Fernandez said.

Cirque Italia will be in Melbourne until Sunday evening.

Doors open on Thursday 6:30 p.m. and showtime starts at 7:30 p.m. Click here for tickets.

