Cleanup continues after President Donald Trump's rally in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A cleanup effort was underway Wednesday outside the Amway Center after President Donald Trump officially announced his re-election bid at the venue late Tuesday.

The announcement drew thousands of supporters, who waited hours in the heat and rain before the event. Several items were not allowed inside, which meant hundreds of chairs, umbrellas and tents were left behind.

Mike Casler was one of the workers who was packing up equipment Wednesday.

"It's more like a concert than a rally," Casler said. "I saw some people try to come back out afterwards and try to find their stuff, but good luck doing that."

The president's visit also drew protesters. No major problems were reported, but there were some arrests leading up to the event.

Daniel Kestner was booked into jail on a charge of misdemeanor battery after a confrontation with a journalist.

Kestner talked to a News 6 reporter hours before the arrest.

"I just want to speak my mind and show my support for Trump, and that's what I'm here for," Kestner said.

When Trump took the stage, he said that if he loses in 2020, Democrats will "want to destroy you and they want to destroy our country as we know it."

Trump made border security a focus of his first presidential run and returned to the topic frequently Tuesday in Florida.

He said millions of low-wage workers who come to the U.S. illegally compete for wages and opportunities against the most vulnerable Americans.

Trump also said the economy has been successful during his tenure as president.

"Our country is now thriving, prospering and booming and, frankly, it's soaring to incredible new heights," Trump said. "Our economy is the envy of the world -- perhaps the greatest economy we've had in the history of our country."

After the rally, Trump departed for South Florida to attend a fundraising event for his campaign.

