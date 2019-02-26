Construction plans for Clermont charter schools halted after pushback from residents

CLERMONT, Fla. - Seven Lakes Preparatory Academy was scheduled to accept kindergarten through eighth-grade students in fall of 2019 in the city of Clermont.

The future school was slated for construction along Citrus Tower Boulevard. The roughly 5 acres of property backs up to residential homes and was expected to hold up to 765 students.

Danielle Page lives behind the proposed build site.

For months, she fought to halt the construction and opening of the school.

"Where they wanted to place it was a heavier traffic load on the streets. There are children walking in this vicinity to go to the junior high and high school and other surrounding schools that were going to be put in danger of the backlog of the traffic," Page said.

Her efforts proved to be fruitful.

She won her court case against the city of Clermont and essentially Charter Schools USA and the Florida Charter Educational Foundation. An entity that operates under Charter Schools USA.

"I don't want to come off as the parent who is denying anyone's child an education, I just feel like this was a horrible place for it regardless if I lived here or not," Page said.

In November, Page began the legal process to put a halt the to construction. On Monday evening, a judge granted Page's request.

"I am a legman. I did this pro se. I did not have any attorney and I beat City Hall," Page said. "This, I think, sets a precedent for the city of Clermont residents that moving forward, you know, when the City Council makes an irresponsible decision such as this one that you can do something about it."

Not everyone was opposed to the school, however.

Toni Vanderwall had intended on enrolling her daughter in the school. Her teenager daughter had attended a charter school and benefited from the experience. She wanted her youngest to experience the same.

"I was excited. Honestly," Vanderwall said.

Vanderwall understands the concerns Page brought to light. Vanderwall herself would be one of the many parents in the vehicle lineups. She knows it can be frustrating, but said the educational value the charter school would offer overrides that.

"It may inconvenience some people for their commuting. You just leave a little bit earlier," Vanderwall said.

In a statement, Rod Jurado with the Florida Charter Educational Foundation said, "The Florida Charter Educational Foundation, Inc. is very disappointed with this ruling, but we plan to continue to move forward and anticipate opening a new school in August 2020. We are deeply committed to providing a quality educational choice to students in Lake County.”

Roughly 200 parents have already applied to Seven Lakes Preparatory Academy.

They have now been directed to other charter options within Charter School USA's network.

A representative with the organization wouldn't say whether they plan to keep their eye on the same location along Citrus Tower Boulevard or build elsewhere.

The city of Clermont has 30 days to file an appeal.

A request for comment has not been returned.

