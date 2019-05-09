Clermont man sweeps gator out of his garage

CLERMONT, Fla. - A homeowner from Clermont sent News 6 video of himself moving a gator out of his garage with a broom.

“So, this is happening right now in our garage,” the homeowner said in the beginning of the video.

The video shows the homeowner talking to the gator while he sweeps out the animal.

“Do not hiss on me,” he said.

He said his wife thought it was a big lizard and quickly realized it was a baby gator.

The couple is warning other people in the area to be alert for gators if they leave their garage door open.



