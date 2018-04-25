ClickOrlando.com wins 1st regional Edward R. Murrow Award

ClickOrlando.com was selected by the RTDNA for an Edward R. Murrow Award for best website.

ORLANDO, Fla. - ClickOrlando.com, WKMG's website, received its first regional Edward R. Murrow Award on Wednesday for best large market TV website.

The awards, named for the late legendary broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow, are given out by judges with the Radio Television Digital News Association, or RTDNA, the world’s largest organization for broadcast and digital journalism.

Since 1971, the RTDNA has been awarding outstanding achievements in journalism and honoring Murrow's name with these prestigious awards.

“At a time when it’s fashionable to bash so-called mainstream media, it’s more important than ever to recognize the extraordinary work of dedicated journalists who serve communities across our country,” RTDNA Chairman Scott Libin said. “In cities large and small, representing a wide variety of ownership groups, these news organizations show why Americans trust local journalists to report fairly and accurately about issues that matter.”

The RTDNA received more than 4,400 entries in 16 categories for the 2018 regional awards, according to a news release from the organization. More than 300 organizations were ultimately honored with Murrow Awards. See the full list of winners here.

ClickOrlando.com and its team, led by managing editor Daniel Dahm, won the Murrow Award for best website in the 13th Region, which includes large market television stations in Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized for this Murrow award,” Dahm said. “I’m proud to see the excellent, daily work of the entire ClickOrlando.com team recognized by the RTDNA.”

It's the first Murrow award for News 6's website, which features stories and digital content covering breaking news, politics, features, sports, space and entertainment in the greater Orlando area.

"It’s great to see the hard work of our ClickOrlando.com team recognized by the RTNDA," WKMG General Manager Jeff Hoffman said of the honor. "As an indispensable part of the News 6 team ClickOrlando.com is rapidly becoming the destination site for news and information in Central Florida."

Regional award-winners will advance to the national Edward R. Murrow Award selection. Those awards will be announced in June and presented during the RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City on October 22.

