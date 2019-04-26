Cold brew gummies bring caffeine fix in form of cute bears

Gummy bears have become more than just candy.
The latest adaptation comes from LA-based Sugarfina with coffee-infused gummy bears.
It’s the first of its kind and features a single serving of one of three flavors – Cold Brew, Bourbon Cold Brew and Ice Vanilla Lattee.
Each serving packs 60 milligrams of caffeine, equaling one shot of espresso.
“We’re so excited to partner with our LA neighbor Alfred Coffee to create the world’s first-ever coffee-infused gummy bears,” said Rosie O’Neill, Sugarfina co-founder and co-CEO. “With this collaboration, we’re combining two of our favorite pick-me-ups – candy and caffeine – in a delicious and adorable gummy bear collection.”
They come in a 3.5-ounce cup for $7 and a 12-ounce bag for $14.
To get your hands on these caffeine-filled gummies, visit Sugarfina.com.
