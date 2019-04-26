Cold brew gummies bring caffeine fix in form of cute bears

Gummy bears have become more than just candy.

The latest adaptation comes from LA-based Sugarfina with coffee-infused gummy bears.

It’s the first of its kind and features a single serving of one of three flavors – Cold Brew, Bourbon Cold Brew and Ice Vanilla Lattee.

Each serving packs 60 milligrams of caffeine, equaling one shot of espresso.

(Credit: Sugarfina)

“We’re so excited to partner with our LA neighbor Alfred Coffee to create the world’s first-ever coffee-infused gummy bears,” said Rosie O’Neill, Sugarfina co-founder and co-CEO. “With this collaboration, we’re combining two of our favorite pick-me-ups – candy and caffeine – in a delicious and adorable gummy bear collection.”

They come in a 3.5-ounce cup for $7 and a 12-ounce bag for $14.

To get your hands on these caffeine-filled gummies, visit Sugarfina.com.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.