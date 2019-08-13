College GameDay will take place at Disney's Magic Kingdom for Miami vs. Florida

Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney Parks announced that ESPN's College GameDay, the station's college football pregame show, will be taped live at Disney's Magic Kingdom for the University of Miami vs. Florida University game.

The Gators vs. Hurricanes game will be played at Orlando's Camping World Stadium at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24.

College GameDay will take place from 9 a.m. to noon from the elevated train station on Main Street, U.S.A.

Signs are usually one of the most memorable sights of College GameDay, but Disney has a ban on flags, banners, signs, whistles and megaphones.

Disney has posted a link showing all the rules fans will have to follow.

Disney posted a video of the announcement, in which GameDay host Lee Corso tells Mickey Mouse, “Not so fast, my friend,” after he intercepts Mickey’s pass, which was intended for Goofy.

The video ends with Corso, Goofy, Mickey and Minnie Mouse making their way toward Cinderella’s Castle.

Corso tells Goofy he hopes to land a FastPass to go on Splash Mountain.

Florida is currently a 7-point favorite to win the game.

This will be the 56th time the teams are playing against each other.

The Hurricanes lead the series 29-26.

The last time the two teams played against each other was in 2013.

The University of Miami won the game 21-16.

