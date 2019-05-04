Boeing 737 skids off runway in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A commercial plane has skidded off the runway into the St Johns River just north of NAS Jacksonville, according to officials on the scene.

The assistant fire chief told the CBS affiliate in Jacksonville 142 people were on board when the plane from Miami skidded off the runway.

Pic of Miami Air 737 in St. Johns River off @NASJax_. Sent to me from Navy source. All 142 alive and accounted for. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/xblYemNXJq — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) May 4, 2019

He said 142 people were on board the Boeing 737, all of them are alive and were accounted for.

This is includes passengers and crew, according to WJXT.

Some of the people on the plane are being transported to local hospitals, but they are expected to be OK.

The exact number of people who have been transported to local hospitals is not known at this time.

The assistant fire chief said weather was a factor and crews were still looking for some animals.

Crews are working to control the jet fuel in the water, according to Mayor Lenny Curry.

We’re at main command center as more rescuers arrive to site of 737 in river. pic.twitter.com/cSVXganUxK — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) May 4, 2019

Mayor Curry said the White House Called to help as the situation was developing.

