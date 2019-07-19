Construction worker dies in ladder accident in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. - The Clermont Police Department said a construction worker is dead after a juvenile male fell from a ladder.

Police said that around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a fatal accident at a residential construction site in the area of Woodward Hill Court and Fiddlewood Court in the Waterbrooke subdivision.

Authorities said the investigation showed the worker fell from a ladder while working on a two-story home under construction.

Investigators said there is no indication of foul play.

Officers said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been advised of the accident.

Mattamy Homes released the following statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family and co-workers at this terribly difficult time. Currently the investigating authorities are managing the situation, and we are cooperating fully with them.”

