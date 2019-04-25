Cookie Cake newest Blue Bell ice cream flavor

A new Blue Bell ice cream flavor? Yes, please.

Blue Bell officials announced Thursday the release of its newest ice cream flavor: Cookie Cake.

Officials with the ice cream maker described Cookie Cake as a sweet cream ice cream loaded with chocolate chip cookie cake pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing.

“We have made many flavors that combine cookie or cake pieces with our ice cream, but this is our first cookie cake,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “The cookie cake pieces are delicious. They are chewy and loaded with chocolate chips. The chocolate and vanilla icing swirls are the finishing touches in every bite. ”

Consumers will find Cookie Cake in half-gallon and pint sizes, but only for a limited time.

Blue Bell also released a new flavor earlier this year called Raspberry Fudge Brownie around Valentine’s Day.

“We have released two great-tasting, brand-new flavors so far this year, Raspberry Fudge Brownie and now Cookie Cake,” Robertson said. “And I am happy to say we are not finished. More new ice cream flavors along with frozen snacks and other favorites will be released to stores throughout the year.”

Be one smart cookie and try our new Cookie Cake Ice Cream! Cookie Cake is a sweet cream ice cream loaded w/chocolate chip cookie cake pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing. In stores beginning today in the half gallon and pint sizes, but only for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/6EE8QnVnyJ — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) April 25, 2019

