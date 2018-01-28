Corrine Brown attends morning church services ahead of prison sentence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Corrine Brown has to report to federal prison by noon Monday. On Sunday, the former congresswoman spent her last morning of freedom attending services at Bethel Baptist Church.

Brown, a 12-term congresswoman, was convicted of 18 charges, including fraud, conspiracy and cheating on her taxes.

News 6 sister station WJXT-TV was turned away from going inside the church and forced across the street by security while Brown was inside.

Brown wasn’t seen going in or out of the church, but people leaving said she was inside. One churchgoer told WJXT that the showed support for Brown this morning, holding hands while saying a prayer for her.

WJXT tried watching Bethel Baptist’s live stream of its service, but the signal was cut off before prayer at the end of the service.

Brown will report to a Sumter County prison camp for her five-year sentence.

