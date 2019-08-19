Countdown to kickoff: ICON Park Orlando offers special for UF vs. UM

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're looking for a place to kick off the college football season, ICON Park would be a spirited place to go.

The Wheel will be lit in University of Miami and University of Florida colors to celebrate Saturday's big game.

ICON Park also wants UM and UF fans to count down to kickoff with its college football special.

Guests can pay $20 for a ride on the iconic Ferris wheel, receive a specialty sports-themed cocktail and food.

On Friday and Saturday, guests who purchase the ticket special will get a ride on The Wheel and can pick between a UM Hurricanes specialty cocktail or Florida Swamp special.

Guests who opt for the ticket special can also choose between a sausage sandwich, chips and a cupcake from Sausage Shack, a Cuban sandwich, fries and cupcake from Latin 21 Street food, or a 10-inch cheese pizza and cupcake from 1905 Pizza and Pasta.

The Florida Gators take on the Miami Hurricanes Saturday at Camping World Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Once a winner is determined, The Wheel will be lit in the winning team's colors for the rest of Saturday, to celebrate the team's victory.

Tickets for ICON Park Orlando’s Countdown to Kickoff can be purchased at the gate and are only available Friday and Saturday. Specialty cocktails will only be served at bars in the courtyard or The Wheelhouse to people age 21 and older.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.