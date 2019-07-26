'I can't breathe:' Couple, dogs rescued after bug bomb mishap

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County couple were coughing, wheezing and barely able to breathe after setting off multiple bug bombs inside their home.

A man who lives at the Oak Hill residence called 911 shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday saying that he and his wife were experiencing respiratory issues.

"I can't breathe and neither can my wife," the man says between coughs and gasps.

During the five-minute 911 call, the operator urged the man to get himself and his wife outside of the home to wait for first responders.

"We tried to bomb the place of insects," the man says.

When Volusia County deputies arrived, they could smell a strong chemical odor emanating from the residence as the man stood doubled over, coughing in the porch area. Two small dogs were barking near the man.

He told authorities that his wife was still inside and needed help, which was why he was hesitant to move off the porch to get fresh air. He said he set off four Raid bug bombs but thought that it would still be safe inside the home.

Body camera video shows first responders donned hazmat gear and entered the home to find the man's wife, who was seemingly unconscious. Authorities used a blanket to drag the woman outside.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The two dogs were transferred to animal services to receive medical attention.

