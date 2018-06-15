Co-workers from Kentucky injured in Daytona Beach roller-coaster crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The 10 people on the roller-coaster that derailed Thursday night in Daytona Beach were co-workers who were in town on an organized trip from Kentucky.



A spokesperson for Alternative Outlooks confirmed that many of the people involved in the freak crash were employees of the company, which provides housing services for those in need.

Jory Wells, the executive director of Alternative Outlooks, said, the company is working on bringing employees home.

"We have two staff currently in the hospital, the staff were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries to our understanding," Wells said.

Alternative Outlooks sent two people down to help coordinate their safe return home.



Melissa Collins was one of those injured. Her family said she's a wife and mother of five.

According to Collins' Facebook page, she posted that she was super excited and blessed to be picked to go to Daytona Beach with her company.



Collins was riding the Sand Blaster Thursday night with her friends and co-workers when the roller-coaster derailed on the Daytona Beach Boardwalk, falling 34 feet, fire officials said Thursday night.

In total, 10 riders were extricated from the ride; two were transported as trauma alerts to Halifax Health Medical Center. Nine patients were treated at Halifax Health, hospital officials said.



"I'm looking at them right now," one 911 caller said. "There's a bunch of people trying to help them."

Collins' sister said she will be driving to Daytona Beach to visit her in the hospital. She suffered several broken ribs, a broken collar bone and a punctured lung. She also has a bulging disc in her neck."

Her family said she is expected to have surgery Friday.



Firefighters raced against the clock to rescue the riders. Randy France, who was also on the ride, was treated and released from the hospital. France said he and his co-workers were the only ones on the ride.



Alternative Outlooks released the following statement:

"We are very thankful that the injuries were not life threatening. We are also very thankful for everyone who aided with the rescue and treating the injuries; that would include the first responders, EMT’s, the Police Department, the hospital and the Fire and Rescue teams. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in our group."

