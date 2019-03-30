ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A girl died and another child was injured overnight Friday into Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash, Altamonte Police Department officials said.

Police said the crash happened as one vehicle was traveling south on Montgomery Road and the other vehicle was making a left turn onto Jamestown Blvd.

The back half of one of the cars broke apart during the crash, ejecting the girl from her seat, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Another child suffered non life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital.

The other vehicle crashed into an apartment, 300 feet away on Montgomery Road, police said. The driver of that car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no injuries to the occupants of the apartment.

Police said the road reopened early Saturday morning.

Altamonte Police spokeswoman Evelyn Estevez said police have no historically seen issues that the intersection.

The crash is still under investigation.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated the victim was an adult female. The story has been updated with information from police to reflect the victim was a child.

