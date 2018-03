VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A wildfire in Volusia County near Daytona Park Estates has spread to more than 50 acres and is at a moderate fire activity, according to Florida Forest Service.

Officials said the fire was 20 percent contained Sunday evening and that no structures are in danger.

Three dozen plot units are at the scene working to put out the fire.

