Crews search for missing Apopka fisherman on Lake Okeechobee

SOUTH BAY, Fla. - A fishing tournament on Lake Okeechobee has been canceled as authorities search for a missing fisherman.

A search is continuing for Nik Kayler, who is from Apopka, according to Fishing League Wordwide.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Kayler and Bill Kisiah, another angler competing in a Fishing League Worldwide event on Lake Okeechobee, didn't check in at the designated weigh-in location Thursday at C. Scott Driver Recreational Area, prompting a massive search.

The men were fishing in Kisiah's boat, which capsized, according to Clewiston police.

Kisiah was found alive about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, but Kayler hasn't been found.

Authorities said they believed the men planned to travel to the South Bay side of Lake Okeechobee from the north end.

The second day of the Costa FLW Series event was canceled Friday so the other participants could aid in the search.

