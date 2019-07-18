Florida men arrested in Lake County church burglary

SORRENTO, Fla. - Two men who stole a bag of keys, a calculator and USB drives from a local church were arrested across the street from the scene of the burglary, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said an employee at Sorrento Christian Center, located on County Road 437, approached the main office's entrance and found the door opened and the frame damaged. She reported cash, keys, stamps, a trash can and other office items worth almost $200 missing from the church.

A witness told deputies that he saw two men dressed in dark clothing leave the church before the employee arrived. Another deputy spotted two individuals walking through yards across the street, less than a quarter mile away.

Nicholas Worlds, 28, of Mount Dora and Logan Markham, 24, of Sorrento, were in possession of several items that were reported missing from the church, deputies said. Marijuana, a letter opener, a calculator and a zipper case with USB drives were also found between the two men, according to authorities.

Markham told deputies that he was walking through people's yards because he was lost, and that he found the bag of keys on the ground, authorities said. Worlds denied that items found on him were his, deputies said.

Worlds and Markham were booked into the Lake County Detention Center on burglary and petty theft charges.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.