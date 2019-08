ORLANDO - A person was shot Saturday in the parking lot of the Enterprise administration building on Hangar Boulevard, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The person shot was transported to a hospital, according to authorities.

The shooting did not affect any operations of the airport, according to police and airport officials.

Check back with ClickOrlando.com for updates to this story.



