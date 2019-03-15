Dad of student who died in Daytona Beach plane crash sues Piper Aircraft

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The father of a student pilot who died when his plane crashed during his commercial pilot lesson in Florida is suing Piper Aircraft.

Navy veteran Zack Capra, 25, and Federal Aviation Administration pilot examiner John S. Azma were killed April 4, 2018, when the left wing came off the Piper PA-28 they were flying west of Daytona Beach International Airport.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that Capra was a student at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, which has since stopped flying Piper PA-28s.

Capra's father, John Charles Capra, said in the wrongful death lawsuit that the "horror and fear of impending death for pilots of an in-flight breakup of their aircraft cannot be overstated." He called it a "pilot's worst nightmare come true."

Piper did not respond to questions about the lawsuit.

