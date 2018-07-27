Organization that teaches fathers to braid daughters' hair looks for sponsor

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Messy hair days used to be a daily struggle for Philippe Morgese and his daughter Emma -- until a friend suggested he take a different approach.

"I remember one day venting on my Facebook feed about, I'm like: 'This is so frustrating. I just want to cut it.' Emma was at that tangled stage where she wouldn't let me touch her hair," Morgese said.

The 36-year-old single father recalled the days when he had no clue of how to untangle his daughter's long locks. This frustration continued until a hairstylist friend suggested he take a different approach by braiding Emma's hair before bedtime.

"I remember watching the video, you know, figuring out the braid," Morgese said. "It looked like a total mess but it worked. Following morning, let the braid out, hair just easily detangled, she was ready for her day."

When Morgese realized this knowledge could help other parents, Daddy Daughter Hair Factory was born.

DDHF is a nonprofit organization that helps fathers build a healthy relationship with their little girls. The organization offers classes all over the United States for dads who want to learn how to do their daughters' hair. Those classes include kits that include brushes, combs and hair detangler, among other items.

Three years after starting DDHF, Morgese encountered a problem. He no longer had a sponsor to help him make those kits. Now, the organization is looking for a new company so it can continue to provide its services.

"We need somebody to help us put together kits that we can sell to the libraries and continue growing the class," Morgese said. "We're not looking for handouts or donations, quite frankly, we just need somebody who already has a brand that's established that can help us."

Morgese said his main motivation behind starting the venture is to help other fathers build healthy relationships with their daughters. He said his favorite part of the experience is a connection that extends past childhood.

"This gives the father unique time with his daughter," Morgese said. "It builds up her confidence. This will help her understand you know, how a man should be in her life. They look at the father as like always being there, always being loving and caring and when they grow up with that kind of confidence, it's a beautiful thing. I look forward to Emma having that strength."

As Morgese says, the motto is: "Bond before braids."

