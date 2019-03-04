Dairy Queen brings back Mint Oreo for month of March

What’s the best thing about March?

Dairy Queen announced Mint Oreo is the Blizzard of the Month for March.

Its debut is just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Mint Oreo isn’t just for blizzards. You can get DQ’s new Mint Shake as well.

Is this your favorite tasty green treat?

No other mint treat compares to the Mint @Oreo BLIZZARD of the Month. Get your own and taste the truth for yourself. pic.twitter.com/hu6AyAlMsg — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) February 26, 2019

Like your mint chocolate in shake form? DQ has you covered! #LOVEmyDQ pic.twitter.com/BvVS6UPpQg — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 8, 2014

