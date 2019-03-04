News

Dairy Queen brings back Mint Oreo for month of March

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

What’s the best thing about March?

Dairy Queen announced Mint Oreo is the Blizzard of the Month for March. 

Its debut is just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. 

Mint Oreo isn’t just for blizzards. You can get DQ’s new Mint Shake as well. 

Is this your favorite tasty green treat?

 

 

 

 

