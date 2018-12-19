Dark web shopping: How cybercriminals get your information

Consumers are getting better at protecting basic credit card and bank information -- and cybercriminals know it.

So, the hottest thing on the dark web these days? Accounts to which you may not give a second thought.

But they're on an online marketplace, complete with dropdowns where you can search by seller, domain and even locations. But this is no ordinary shopping experience.

[RELATED: Your identity was stolen. Now what do you do? | P2P payment apps: New technology, same old fraud]

This is a hunt -- not for products, but stolen information on the dark web.

"Cybercriminals are definitely still going after bank accounts, tax documents, but they're also going after accounts that maybe you wouldn't think of as vulnerable," said security analyst Kat Weinberger.

Weinberger said that can include things like ride sharing or food ordering apps, even retail cards and dating site accounts.

She said sometimes thieves just want to use the accounts to order whatever product or service is offered, but sometimes bad guys are playing a long game.

"These apps don't necessarily have ... a full credit card statement in them, but they can give cybercriminals information about you, for example, that can be used in phishing schemes," Weinberger said.

Weinberger said they can take the information in the account, like a user's name, address, email and account activity, and use it to contact you to get you to give them the credit card linked to the account.

"You're going to end up trusting people who appear to know more about you and are coming from a position of authority," Weinberger said.

Once thieves steal some of the accounts, they can resell them on the black market, in shops complete with pricing and shopping carts.

"They really want to make the experience similar to shopping at an online retail shop," Weinberger said.

According to cybersecurity ventures, cybercrime is expected to cost the world $6 trillion annually by 2021.

[MORE: Did you know? You're handing scammers all they need with this simple piece of info | Credit freezes are now free]

To protect yourself, Weinberger suggests multiple layers of authentication. Of course, use complex passwords, even on smaller accounts.

"A lot of people treat them as these throwaway things of, 'Oh, if I get locked out it's fine. They can't get out my credit card number,'" Weinberger said. "But it's really necessary for people to monitor their own accounts."

Experts said another reason criminals are targeting smaller accounts is that they try to sneak in fraudulent activity without setting off the anti-fraud red flags that often come with credit cards.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.