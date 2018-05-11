News

Daytona Beach airport evacuated over breach, bomb threat

Photo shows dozens standing outside

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach International Airport has been evacuated Friday morning due to a bomb threat, officials said.

A photo shows dozens of people outside the airport at 700 Catalina Drive in Daytona Beach.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office tweeted that a person was taken into custody after he made a reference to a bomb.

An airport spokesman said a man breached airport property, headed toward some planes and made a threat.

The Sheriff's Office bomb unit is using K-9s to search the terminal, officials said.

