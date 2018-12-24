Daytona Beach Fire Department investigating possible arson in house fire

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Fire Department is investigating a house fire that they believe could be a case of arson.

Authorities said that they responded to a house fire at 602 Cassin Ave. in Daytona Beach. They said that the man and woman who lived at the house exited on their own without injuries.

Authorities suspect that the male occupant of the house may have intentionally set the fire himself, but they don't know why. Authorities have him in custody and the state fire marshall has been called to further investigate the situation.

Authorities said that 75 percent of the house burned and that the home is unlivable.

