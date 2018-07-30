Daytona Beach hotel fire ruled accidental, officials say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A fire at a Daytona Beach hotel early Friday morning that destroyed the 40-room building has been ruled accidental, according to Daytona Beach Fire Department officials.

The flames at Bayview Hotel on Orange Avenue were first reported at about 5 a.m. Friday and it took until 4 p.m. for the fire to be fully extinguished.

Officials said the fire began in the boiler room and spread into the walls and up the building. On Monday, authorities clarified earlier reports that the fire reignited and said that was not the case, but rather firefighters were still fighting the flames when they discovered the fire had spread.

"Daytona Beach Firefighters are grateful that no occupants, firefighters or people in the area were injured as a result of this fire or that the fire did not extend to surrounding buildings. DBFD is thankful that the Red Cross responded so quickly to assist those affected by the fire and that a temporary shelter was able to be established same day to house all of the evacuated occupants," officials said.

Thirty-six guests staying at the hotel were forced to leave their rooms. Most of them left their belongings behind.

By the time the fire was fully extinguished, the roof of the hotel had collapsed and the building was deemed condemned. Demolition is underway and is expected to last several days.

While officials didn't provide the exact cause of the fire, they did say that it has been deemed accidental and is not being considered suspicious.

Bayview Hotel was considered a historic building that was built in 1924.

