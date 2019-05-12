DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department has found Michelle Ricks on Sunday afternoon. She was found on the Oakridge Bridge unharmed and safe, according to authorities.

Ricks, 34 was reported missing Sunday afternoon. She was last seen in the 200 block of Bill France Boulevard, Police said.

According to officials, Ricks has autism and the mental capacity of a 5-year-old. Officials add that she can not hear or speak.

Anyone who has information regarding Ricks' whereabouts is asked to please contact Detective David Dinardi at 386-671-5219.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.