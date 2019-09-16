Daytona Beach police to announce break in 14-year-old serial killer case

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - On Monday morning, investigators in Daytona Beach are expected to announce a possible break in a 14-year-old case involving a serial killer who they believe preyed on women.

Sources have told News 6 that DNA gathered from a murder case in Palm Beach County may have been used to identify their suspect and link at least two victims from Daytona Beach.

Laquetta Gunter, Julie Green and Iwana Patton were shot and killed between 2005 and 2006, and investigators back then believed their murders were connected.

All three got into a car with a strangers and their bodies were dumped in a secluded area.

In 2008, investigators found the remains of Stacey Gage, who police believe was shot and killed in December 2007.

"The only way he's going to get stopped is someone in law enforcement putting some handcuffs on him," said Daytona Beach Police Chief Mike Chitwood. "That's the only way this will come to a successful resolution."

The news could mean relief and possibly closure for the families of the victims.

