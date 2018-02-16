Daytona Beach student arrested over 'disturbing' school threat, police say

In this photo illustration, the logo for the Twitter social media network is projected onto a man on Aug. 09, 2017, in London, England.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach student was arrested Thursday on suspicion of making a "disturbing post" on social media that threatened violence against a school.

Daytona Beach police tweeted Friday that the Mainland High School student was arrested under the Baker Act, which allows authorities to have a person committed to a mental health facility for up to 72 hours.

In a Facebook post, police said, "(We were) made aware of thoughts expressed on social media by a student at Mainland High School. The 20-year-old threatened violence against his classmates and the entire school. He made other disturbing general comments, as well."

The student was taken to police headquarters, where he was questioned, officials said. Investigators took the student into custody under the Baker Act.

"Making these types of threats and comments is not a game, nor is it a joke," police said. "The Daytona Beach Police Department takes these types of comments extremely seriously and we will always move expeditiously to make sure that anyone who utters or writes such threats or comments is dealt with.

If you see or hear anything, call us."

On Thursday, DBPD became aware of a disturbing post on social media by a Mainland High student. He threatened violence against the school and was quickly arrested under the Baker Act. This is extremely serious. If you hear something, see something, call us. — Daytona Beach Police (@DBCops1) February 16, 2018

The arrest comes two days after 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at a South Florida high school and a day after a Snapchat video caused scares at school districts across Central Florida.

