Daytona Beach to co-host FHSAA football state championships

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Volusia County will host portions of the Florida high school football state championships for the next three years, the Florida High School Athletic Association announced Friday.

Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach will host classes 4A-8A games while classes 1A-3A will be held at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee until 2021. Both venues recently underwent significant renovations.

“After listening to feedback from our membership, we felt having two locations stretched out over two weeks made the most sense,” FHSAA Executive Director George Tomyn said.

The first championship game will be held Dec. 5 in Tallahassee. Daytona Beach will host its first championship game of 2019 on Dec. 11.

“This new schedule gives families and fans the most flexibility when it comes to supporting their student-athletes and we are thrilled both Visit Tallahassee and DME Marketing made this possible,” Tomyn said.

The last time multiple venues hosted the event was in 2005, when Dolphin Stadium in Miami featured Classes 3A-6A and FIU Community Stadium in Miami held classes 1A-2A.

Camping World Stadium in Orlando has hosted the FHSAA football state championships 12 times, the most of any venue.



