Daytona Beach votes to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach city commissioners have voted to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana.

The ordinance creates a citation process that would punish people caught with 20 grams or less.

City leaders said the fines would not exceed $500.

Cocoa Beach approved a similar measure in March.

"This is not a radically new idea that we're proposing," Cocoa Beach Mayor Ben Malik said when proposed the marijuana ordinance.

"This is something that, whether your personal beliefs are what they are, this is where it's heading. There are numerous other cities that have already done this."



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.