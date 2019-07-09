Daytona police investigate possibly related shootings

Getty Images

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police said they are investigating two separate shootings that are possibly related.

The first happened Monday around 5:15 p.m. when officers received reports of someone in a black Nissan firing a gun, according to a news release. Police said the Nissan Maxima was heading east on Mason Avenue and sped away as officers arrived, turning into oncoming traffic in the process.

Officers did not attempt to pursue the Nissan.

Shortly after the shooting report, a man showed up to Halifax Health Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot. He was uncooperative with law enforcement officers and said he did not want to press charges.

Shell casings and bullet fragments were found at the scene, officials said.

Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, a second shooting was reported near the scene of the first one. Police said a man was sleeping inside the Nissan involved in the earlier shooting when somone shot it. The man inside the vehicle was not injured and is not cooperating, officials said.

A Suzuki and a home were also shot, according to a news release.

Police said they haven't identified a motive for the shootings and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.