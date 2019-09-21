Daytona police search for person of interest in fatal stabbing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest who is wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing.

Daytona Beach police officers responded to the Citgo gas station at 600 West International Speedway Boulevard at 4:37 a.m. Saturday.

Paramedics took a victim to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

"His identity is not available at this time but we can confirm he's a black male in his mid- to late 20s," officers said.

Officials were unable to release any other information at this time, including a possible motive.

"This homicide investigation is active and ongoing," officers said.

Officers are asking anyone with information on the person of interest or the case to immediately contact Detective Jayson Wallace by calling 386-671-5207 or sending an email to WallaceJ@dbpd.us.

